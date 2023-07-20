Syed Jibran latest pictures with her family

Syed Jibran is well-known for his roles in TV dramas and films.

Syed Jibran is a highly educated and accomplished Pakistani actor who is well-known for his roles in TV dramas and films. Despite having a professional background as a doctor, he decided to follow his passion for acting and turned it into his profession. His journey serves as an inspiring example that one can pursue their dream of becoming an actor even after completing their studies.

At the age of 43, Syed Jibran is currently starring in ARY Digital’s drama serial “Meray He Rehna.” He is quite selective about the dramas he takes on since he also manages a popular food restaurant in Islamabad alongside his acting career, devoting a significant amount of time to it. Surprisingly, in various interviews, Jibran has mentioned that he actually prefers modeling over acting.

In 2011, Syed Jibran tied the knot with Afifa Jibran, becoming the proud father of three children, all of whom are currently attending school. Interestingly, Syed Jibran’s wife is not from the showbiz industry, but her personality and presence give the impression that she could be an actress herself.

It’s evident that he considers himself fortunate to have Afifa as his wife, as their marriage brought even more success and prosperity to his life. When they got married, he was a humble person, but his fortunes rose even further after their union.

