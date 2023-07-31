Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Syed Jibran shut down Divorce rumors by Celebrating 12th Anniversary

Syed Jibran shut down Divorce rumors by Celebrating 12th Anniversary

Articles
Advertisement
Syed Jibran shut down Divorce rumors by Celebrating 12th Anniversary

Syed Jibran shut down Divorce rumors by Celebrating 12th Anniversary

Advertisement
  • Syed Jibran has gained popularity for his outstanding performances in hit TV dramas.
  • Last year, there were rumors circulating on social media about Syed Jibran’s divorce.
  • The actor shared a happy picture with his wife, celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary together.
Advertisement

Syed Jibran is an incredibly talented actor from Pakistan who has gained popularity for his outstanding performances in hit TV dramas. Some of his recent well-known serials include “Tarap,” “Neem,” “Jinzada,” “Darrar,” and “Mere Humnasheen.” Particularly, his role in the drama “Darrar” received praise from fans, and he is currently impressing viewers with his remarkable acting skills in the latest serial “Neem.” His portrayal of the character Karamat has garnered both criticism and praise due to his flawless acting.

Last year, there were rumors circulating on social media about Syed Jibran’s divorce, and fans also speculated about his separation from his wife, Afifa Jibran. It was said that they were living apart. However, today, the actor shared a happy picture with his wife, celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary together. This heartwarming video has put all the divorce rumors to rest. Seeing Syed Jibran, Afifa, and their kids together, it’s evident that they are a joyful and united family. Afifa Jibran also requested fans to pray for them, showing the couple’s commitment to making their marriage work.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by AF1FA (@afifa.x.world)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Syed Jibran latest pictures with her family
Syed Jibran latest pictures with her family

Syed Jibran is well-known for his roles in TV dramas and films....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story