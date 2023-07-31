Syed Jibran shut down Divorce rumors by Celebrating 12th Anniversary

Syed Jibran has gained popularity for his outstanding performances in hit TV dramas.

Last year, there were rumors circulating on social media about Syed Jibran’s divorce.

The actor shared a happy picture with his wife, celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary together.

Advertisement

Syed Jibran is an incredibly talented actor from Pakistan who has gained popularity for his outstanding performances in hit TV dramas. Some of his recent well-known serials include “Tarap,” “Neem,” “Jinzada,” “Darrar,” and “Mere Humnasheen.” Particularly, his role in the drama “Darrar” received praise from fans, and he is currently impressing viewers with his remarkable acting skills in the latest serial “Neem.” His portrayal of the character Karamat has garnered both criticism and praise due to his flawless acting.

Last year, there were rumors circulating on social media about Syed Jibran’s divorce, and fans also speculated about his separation from his wife, Afifa Jibran. It was said that they were living apart. However, today, the actor shared a happy picture with his wife, celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary together. This heartwarming video has put all the divorce rumors to rest. Seeing Syed Jibran, Afifa, and their kids together, it’s evident that they are a joyful and united family. Afifa Jibran also requested fans to pray for them, showing the couple’s commitment to making their marriage work.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by AF1FA (@afifa.x.world)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Syed Jibran latest pictures with her family Syed Jibran is well-known for his roles in TV dramas and films....