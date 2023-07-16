Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Enjoy Serene Walk Together

Sylvester Stallone and his stunning wife, Jennifer Flavin, took a serene stroll in Saint-Tropez, France on Saturday.

The couple was spotted spending time together shortly after deciding to give their 25-year marriage another chance. The 77-year-old actor seemed to be thoroughly enjoying his time with his wife, waving to onlookers as they walked hand-in-hand around the town’s port on the French Riviera, just 10 months after calling off their divorce.

Sylvester opted for a relaxed look, donning a black T-shirt and matching shorts, paired with comfortable white trainers. He shielded his eyes with stylish dark sunglasses as he walked alongside Jennifer.

Meanwhile, Jennifer looked effortlessly glamorous in her casual chic ensemble, wearing a white dress adorned with a green floral print.

Before arriving in France, the couple had already spent some quality time in Italy on Friday.

Last August, Sylvester and Jennifer surprised the public with their announcement that they were planning to divorce after 25 years of marriage. However, it seems that they have since decided to rekindle their relationship and enjoy their time together in the picturesque setting of Saint-Tropez.

