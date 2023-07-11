Syra Yousuf give a taunting reaction on Shahroz’s Comment

Syra playfully shrugged her shoulders and gave a slight sarcastic smile, which caught the audience’s attention.

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari actively joined forces to promote their film.

Syra and Shahroz were cast in the movie before their divorce.

A video from the past featuring Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari during the promotion of their film, “Babylicious,” has recently gained popularity online. In the interview, Shahroz talked about how the film faced rejection from many people for a significant period of time. He mentioned that he continued to support the film because his name was associated with it, following his family’s teachings.

In response to Shahroz’s statement, Syra playfully shrugged her shoulders and gave a slightly sarcastic smile, which caught the audience’s attention. Her reaction was considered cute and added a charming element to the conversation.

Despite their divorce, Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari actively joined forces to promote their film, “Babylicious,” which had been put on hold for 12 years. Fans were delighted to see their professionalism shining through during all the promotional events.

The duo captured hearts by setting aside their personal differences and wholeheartedly participating in the film’s promotional activities. Although Syra and Shahroz were cast in the movie before their divorce, Syra displayed remarkable professionalism by not objecting to working alongside her ex-husband. She proved her dedication by completing her role in the film, showing her commitment till the very end.

