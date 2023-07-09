Syra Yousuf Shares Her Tips for Staying Fit

Syra Yousuf, a popular Pakistani actress, is known for her stunning looks and versatile performances.

Syra Yousuf, a stunning and glamorous Pakistani actress, has a massive fan following who adore her for her charming smile and innocent face. She is highly acclaimed for her performances in TV dramas, advertisements, and films.

Some of her notable dramas include Bilqees Kaur, Mera Naseeb, Sinf E Aahan, Pasheman, Rishta Hai Jese Khuwab, and Tanhayan Naye Silsile. Recently, her film Babylicious was released on Eid ul Adha, receiving love and praise from both fans and critics alike.

During her appearance on Momin Saqib’s show, the stunning actress Syra Yousuf shared her fitness tips, highlighting that adopting a healthy lifestyle can help slow down the aging process.

Syra said, “Allah has been very kind to me that I look this youthful, yes, I lead a very healthy lifestyle, I take less sugar, I avoid the things that cause early ageing. I eat jaggery instead of white sugar, I take healthy food, the food that has good effects on body and skin. I take proper sleep, I follow a complete night routine like applying moisturizer. I use natural moisturizer including coconut oil etc. She further added, “positive thoughts and exercise always keep you younger”.