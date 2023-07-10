Tabeer Ali unseen pictures with wife Arifa Siddiqui

Arifa Siddiqui is a well-known Pakistani actress, host, and singer.

Arifa Siddiqui is a well-known Pakistani actress, host, and singer who has achieved great success in the television industry. She has left a significant impact with her memorable roles and melodious vocals in various PTV serials and shows. Some of her notable works include “Fishaar,” “Qismat,” and “Inkaar.”

Arifa Siddiqui became famous for hosting the popular singing show “Chilman.” Her performances on the show, especially her Basant songs, received widespread popularity and appreciation. Besides hosting, she has played diverse roles throughout her career, and many women consider her as their idol actress and host.

Currently, Arifa Siddiqui is happily married to Tabeer Ali, and their marriage brings her immense joy. Recently, she appeared on the show “GMP Shaan-e-Suhoor,” where she openly discussed how she met her husband and addressed the age difference between them. Reflecting on their connection, she expressed that when two people feel like a perfect match, age becomes insignificant and their bond forms naturally.

Regarding the age difference, Tabeer Ali, Arifa Siddiqui’s husband, shared his perspective by saying that age is merely a number. When two individuals truly understand and connect with each other, age becomes irrelevant. Sometimes, a 100-year-old person may lack good mental health, while a child can display remarkable wisdom.

