Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma: The Subject of Marriage Talks

After receiving widespread critical acclaim for his compelling negative role in the movie “Darlings” last year, Vijay Varma once again made headlines for his exceptional performance in “Lust Stories 2” and his romantic involvement with co-actor Tamannaah Bhatia. The rumors surrounding their relationship had been circulating for a while until the duo decided to put an end to the speculation and openly express their feelings for each other. Amidst all the buzz about Vijay’s love life, the actor has now spoken up about the familial pressure concerning his marriage plans.

In a recent interview, Vijay Varma was questioned about his family’s inquiries regarding his intentions to get married. Vijay candidly revealed that he was no stranger to such pressures, particularly due to his Marwari background, where boys are considered of marriageable age as early as 16. However, he brushed off the queries and remained focused on building his career as an actor.

Vijay further shared that his mother has been persistent in her inquiries about his marriage, raising the topic during every phone call. Despite this, he has managed to dodge the subject, crediting his successful career as a reason for evading the pressure.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatialove story began with sparks flying on the sets of “Lust Stories 2,” and rumors about their relationship gained momentum earlier this year when a video of them allegedly kissing at a party in Goa surfaced online. Since then, the couple has been spotted together on various outings. In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Tamannaah affectionately referred to Vijay as her happy place and confirmed that they started dating while working on “Lust Stories 2,” which premiered on Netflix in June. Vijay reciprocated her feelings and publicly affirmed his affection for the talented actress.

On the professional front, Vijay Varma is currently gearing up for the release of “Kaalkoot,” an upcoming crime drama series. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen next in the Telugu film “Bhola Shankar,” set to hit theaters in August.

Despite facing familial pressure regarding marriage, Vijay Varma remains committed to his career and has found solace and happiness in his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia, making them one of the most talked-about couples in the industry.

