Tamannaah Bhatia Spills the Beans on Prabhas & Ram Charan

In a recent interview promoting her latest release, “Bholaa Shankar,” Tamannaah Bhatia, the versatile actress known for her remarkable on-screen chemistry, shared heartfelt words about several of her co-stars, including the biggest stars in the industry.

Chiranjeevi, the legendary actor, and her most recent co-star was described as unique, with Tamannaah emphasizing that there is truly nobody like him in the industry. Moving on to Pawan Kalyan, she described him as “mass” and “very stylish,” highlighting his charismatic screen presence. As for her co-actor in the magnum opus “Baahubali,” Prabhas, Tamannaah affectionately referred to him as “everyone’s darling.”

Mahesh Babu, one of the most glamorous actors in the industry, earned high praise from Tamannaah. She expressed admiration for his striking looks and declared him the epitome of glamour in the Telugu film world. For Jr NTR, she used the term “all-rounder,” acknowledging his multifaceted talents as a performer who excels in dancing, action, and all aspects of his craft.

Tamannaah didn’t hesitate to shower compliments on Allu Arjun, whom she described as a stylish star, not only in Telugu cinema but also a force to be reckoned with on the national stage. The actor has carved a niche for himself with his captivating performances.

Among all her co-stars, Tamannaah had a special word reserved for Ram Charan – “royal.” She expressed unwavering admiration for him and proclaimed him the most regal actor in the Telugu film industry. She shared that she has been enamored with his royal aura ever since they first met.

Tamannaah’s candid and glowing remarks about her co-stars highlight her exceptional camaraderie and rapport with each of them. With her ability to connect effortlessly with every actor she works with, Tamannaah Bhatia continues to be an adored and cherished presence in the film industry.

