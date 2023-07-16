Tamannaah’s ‘Kaavaalaa’ Song from ‘Jailer’ Goes Viral

The song has become ubiquitous across social media platforms.

Kaavaalaa song features Tamannaah and Rajinikanth.

The song has been viewed over 55,000 times on reels.

Advertisement

The first single, “Kaavaalaa,” from the film ‘Jailer,’ was unleashed a few days ago and has swiftly taken over the music scene. The song has become ubiquitous, akin to other blockbuster hits such as “Arabic Kuthu,” “Ranjithame,” “Rowdy Baby,” and “Chellamma.” Users across social media platforms are enthusiastically attempting to recreate the catchy hook step and featuring it in their reels. Currently, it is nearly impossible to browse any social media feed without encountering the infectious beats of “Kaavaalaa.”

The phenomenon of trends is such that when one person embraces it, others quickly follow suit. And why not? The addictive nature of the song “Kaavaalaa” is not solely attributed to Anirudh Ravichander’s composition and Shilpa Rao’s captivating voice. Another reason contributing to the song’s immense popularity is its catchy dance moves.

Some individuals take the dance seriously, displaying their passion for the song, while others approach it with a lighthearted and fun perspective. Undoubtedly, “Kaavaalaa” possesses an irresistibly catchy quality, which explains why everyone is enthusiastically dancing to its beats.

In addition to Tamannaah’s captivating dance moves, the surprise ending of the song features Rajinikanth himself, joining the Ayan actress on the dance floor. Rajinikanth’s undeniable charisma continues to shine, defying his age of 72, and reaffirming that he remains unmatched in terms of charm and magnetism as the legendary Enthiran actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One particular video featuring Simran dancing to the song Kaavaalaa gained significant attention online. However, it turned out that the video was not actually of the actress herself. Instead, it was an AI-generated deepfake video where Tamannaah’s face was digitally replaced with Simran’s. This sparked a trend, with fans of various actresses creating similar deepfake videos featuring their favorite stars.

In a span of just one week since its release, Kaavaalaa has become an absolute viral sensation, generating over 55,000 reels. The song has captivated people from various walks of life, including doctors and young children, who are eagerly joining in on the Kaavaalaa trend by creating their own reels. The popularity of the song seems to have spread far and wide, leaving almost no one untouched by its infectious appeal.

Also Read Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Film ‘Jailer’ Faces Legal Challenges Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer is facing a title clash. The Malayalam film...