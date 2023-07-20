Taylor Lautner and wife Tay praise Taylor Swift for collaboration

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift’s connection began when he appeared in the music video for ‘I Can See You.’ The collaboration received a huge response, leading to many interview requests.

However, the Lautners chose to handle the story personally to maintain their relationship with the pop star.

During the podcast, they expressed their excitement and anticipation, having known the video’s brilliance for months: “We’ve been aware of how awesome the video is for quite some time now, and we were simply stoked for its grand unveiling to the world.”

Describing Swift as a ‘genius’ and a ‘mastermind’, the couple conveyed the sheer brilliance of working alongside her. Tay emphasized, “She’s incredibly collaborative, that I’ve never used to describe anyone else. Despite her immense talent, she doesn’t need to be collaborative; she’s a true mastermind.”

