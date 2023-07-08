Tere Bin Season 2 Announcement Sparks Controversy

Tere Bin garnered immense hype and a dedicated fanbase throughout its run.

Tere Bin garnered immense hype and a dedicated fanbase throughout its run. The drama’s ending was well-received by viewers. However, soon after the final episode aired, producer Abdullah Kadwani announced the highly-anticipated Season 2 of the blockbuster series. Expressing gratitude to the audience for their support, Kadwani embarked on the next chapter of Tere Bin’s successful journey.

The announcement of Season 2 generated excitement among many fans, who eagerly embraced the news. Supporters were particularly drawn to the prospect of witnessing the romantic chemistry between Meerab and Murtasim in the upcoming season.

Nevertheless, a majority of fans expressed their opposition to the idea of producing a second season. Instead, they suggested exploring new progressive scripts featuring talented actors such as Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, believing this would be more favorable for the producers. Some fans even voiced concerns that a subpar Season 2 could potentially tarnish the excellence achieved in Season 1.

The announcement triggered a wave of aggressive comments on Abdullah Kadwani’s Twitter post. Critics accused him of spoiling the drama with emotionally manipulative plot twists and likened his intentions to those seen in certain Star Plus productions. They argued that such scripts were detrimental to society and called for their prohibition. Fans urged Kadwani to learn from the quality content delivered, which prioritizes substance over ratings and views.

Many devoted fans of Tere Bin expressed their opposition to Season 2, especially if Nooran Makhdoom were to be involved in the scriptwriting. Additionally, a few fans expressed dissatisfaction with Siraj Ul Haq.

The announcement of Tere Bin Season 2 evoked a mixed response from viewers, showcasing the divided opinions among fans regarding the continuation of the beloved drama.

