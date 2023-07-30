Teresa Giudice claims that Sofía Vergara is the ‘rudest’ celebrity

Teresa shared a story from 2017 where she claimed Vergara showed reluctance.

She expressed her frustration, emphasizing that Vergara should have been more courteous.

Teresa accused Vergara of being arrogant and forgetting her humble beginnings in Barranquilla.

Advertisement

Teresa Giudice, known for being a star on “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” criticized Sofía Vergara, describing her as the “rudest” celebrity she has ever encountered. Teresa shared a story from 2017 where she claimed Vergara showed reluctance in taking a picture with her backstage at a talk show.

According to Giudice, both their PR teams had discussed getting a picture of them together, but she stated that she had never asked for a photo with anyone before and didn’t want one with Vergara either. She went on to mimic Vergara’s Colombian accent during her retelling of the incident.

Teresa expressed her frustration, emphasizing that Vergara should have been more courteous, especially because she is an immigrant. She recounted overhearing Vergara’s comment to her PR person about not wanting to take a picture with her, which further added to her displeasure.

Teresa accused Vergara of being arrogant and forgetting her humble beginnings in Barranquilla, Colombia. She remarked that despite starting from the bottom, Vergara seemed to have lost touch with her roots and was no longer a down-to-earth person.

Giudice’s negative feelings towards Vergara were evident as she made it clear that she was not a fan of the “Modern Family” actress.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Teresa Giudice says Margaret Josephs shouldn’t have joined her wedding Teresa Giudice says Margaret Josephs shouldn't have joined her wedding. Giudice claimed...