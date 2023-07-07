The Nun 2 is back with more thrills and suspense; trailer out now!

The Nun 2, the next horror thriller, has finally released its much awaited official trailer. On July 6, Thursday, Warner Bros. released the official trailer for the film, which is the latest episode in the Conjuring franchise. With its enticing shooting stills and posters, the film, which is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster gothic supernatural horror picture The Nun, has already created quite a stir among moviegoers. The Nun 2’s impressive teaser has already boosted hopes for the project.

The Nun 2 video promises a terrifying encounter.

The Nun 2’s 2.18-minute trailer suggests that the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 thriller would provide moviegoers with an enhanced horror experience. The trailer, which begins in 1956, portrays a young girl witnessing the mysterious death of a priest. As she observes the terrible incident, the girl thinks to herself, “Something doesn’t feel right.”

Later, Taissa Farmiga’s character, Sister Irene, is introduced, and she is tasked with solving the riddle surrounding the evil presence in their life. “This demon was once an angel, rejected by God,” an old priest reveals about the supernatural force present. Later, there are visuals of some extremely frightening situations, which are accompanied by a haunting background score and breathtaking graphics.

Watch the trailer for The Nun 2 below:

According to the official synopsis of The Nun 2, the film continues Sister Irene (played by Taissa Farmiga) as she confronts the demonic Valak once more. The project will also see the return of Bonnie Aarons and Jonas Bloquet, who will reprise their roles as Valak and Maurice Frenchie, respectively. The sequel, directed by Michael Chaves, boasts an impressive supporting cast that includes Storm Reid, Anna Popplewall, Katelyn Rose Downey, and others. The Nun 2, produced by Warner Bros, will be released in theaters on September 8, 2023.