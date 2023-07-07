“The original is the best”: Sheema Kermani Opposes Remakes

The renowned dance virtuoso, Sheema Kermani, has shared her views on remakes following the controversy surrounding the Bollywood remake of the Coke Studio hit ‘Pasoori‘ in which she made an appearance.

Recently, a remake of the popular Ali Sethi and Shae Gill hit, featuring Ajit Singh for the film ‘Satyaprem Ka Katha’, caused a stir on the internet. Indian and Pakistani fans of the original track expressed their discontent with the remake, leading Shae Gill to intervene in a video, urging fans to refrain from sending hate to the singers. She emphasized the importance of expressing dislike without resorting to public humiliation or insults.

Now, Sheema Kermani has weighed in on the matter during an interview. The feminist activist revealed that she had not watched ‘Pasoori Nu’ and stated her general stance on remakes:

“I haven’t even seen it, so I can’t comment. My feelings about remake songs have always been mixed. The originals are the best. The composition is so beautiful, so why remake it? I’m not a big fan of the remake culture. However, on the positive side, it does expose young people to old iconic songs, which is a good thing. Personally, I am against it.”

During the ‘Pasoori Nu’ controversy, an old video of Ali Sethi singing Arijit Singh’s ‘Aayat’ from the film ‘Bajirao Mastani’ during an Instagram Live session went viral. In the video, Sethi praised Arijit Singh as one of the greatest and most versatile singers from Bollywood. He expressed his admiration for Singh’s ability to make singing appear effortless and described ‘Aayat’ as one of the most beautiful songs to emerge from the Indian movie scene in years.