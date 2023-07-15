Tiffany Chen & Robert De Niro’s gf slams her relationship critics

Tiffany Chen, the gf of Robert De Niro, has responded to critics of their relationship and urged them to mind their own business.

Following her recent childbirth to their baby girl, Gia, Tiffany addressed the frustrating comments made by critics about her relationship with De Niro. She expressed her disappointment with remarks such as “they look somber” or “they don’t look happy,” emphasizing that these assumptions were baseless and uninformed.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Tiffany advised those who feel the need to comment on someone’s relationship to refrain from attaching their own fabricated story to it. She emphasized that outsiders cannot truly know the intricacies and details of another person’s life, and therefore should focus on their own matters.

Tiffany further revealed that despite negative comments, this was the happiest time in her life. She also explained that her appearance may have led people to believe she was unhappy or somber due to developing Bell’s palsy, a neurological condition affecting the facial muscles, immediately after giving birth to Gia. Tiffany shared that her face had dropped entirely by the time she returned to the hospital.

She acknowledged De Niro’s unwavering support throughout their relationship, and she continues to experience improvement in her condition as the weeks pass after giving birth.

Advertisement

Also Read Iman Vellani eager to write another volume of ‘Ms. Marvel’ Iman Vellani, known for her impressive acting skills in the Ms. Marvel...