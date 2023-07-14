Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala to bring back Baaghi franchise with fourth installment

Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff to reunite for Baaghi 4.

Baaghi 4 is expected to be a high-octane action film.

Tiger Shroff is likely to reprise his role as Ronnie.

Advertisement

Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff, who have collaborated on the successful Baaghi franchise, are set to reunite for the fourth installment of the film. The two first worked together on the 2014 film Heropanti, which launched Shroff’s career as an action hero. They have since collaborated on Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and Baaghi 3 (2020), all of which were commercial successes.

The fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise is currently in the early stages of development, but it is expected to be a high-octane action film that will once again showcase Shroff’s skills as an action star.

“Over the last 1 year, Sajid Nadiadwala and his team of writers have developed a plot to take their Baaghi Franchise forward. The subject will retain the essence of the franchise but has got a new spin keeping the post-pandemic sensibilities in mind. The idea is to create one of the biggest action films with Tiger Shroff in lead,”A source close to the development of Baaghi 4 has revealed that the film is in the works and that an official announcement is expected to be made in a fortnight.

The source also said that Tiger Shroff is likely to reprise his role as Ronnie in the fourth installment of the action franchise.

The team behind the action film Baaghi 4 is in talks with a well-known actor to play the antagonist role. Apart from Tiger Shroff, who will be reprising his role as Ronnie, the team is looking for someone who can bring a lot of star power to the film.

“We are living in the era of collaborations, and Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to pull off a casting coup in Baaghi 4,” The source added that Baaghi 2, which was released in 2018, holds the record for being Tiger Shroff’s biggest solo opener to date. The film collected over 25 crores on its opening day, and went on to become a blockbuster. The third part of Baaghi, which was released in 2020, was also on track to enter the 100 crore club, but its run was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The director and cast of the film have not been announced yet, but the film is currently in development. The details of the film are being kept secret for now, but it is expected to be an action-packed entertainer.

“Sajid Nadiadwala has already announced a high-content film like Chandu Champion side by side an out-and-out comedy, Housefull 5. He is now all ready to diversify his slate further with an action-packed entertainer, Baaghi 4,” the source concluded. In a conversation in Dubai, Sajid Nadiadwala too had hinted at the fourth installment of Baaghi. “I am planning a very big franchise action franchise. You will hear of it soon,” he said.

Also Read Pankaj Tripathi: Lucknow is like my second home Pankaj Tripathi says Lucknow feels like a second home to him. He...