Tiktok Stars Attend Sehar Hayat’s Wedding Celebrations: Photos

Social media celebrities in Pakistan are highly revered and adored by their fans. These influencers often attract attention due to their fame and extravagant, meticulously planned events. It is well-known that social media celebrities spare no expense in organizing these lavish affairs. Recently, the extravagant wedding of Sehar Hayat has become the talk of the town on social media.

The social media influencer extended invitations to all her friends for the various wedding festivities. The celebrations commenced with the Bride to Be and Mayun events. Sehar Hayat joyously celebrated her Mehndi ceremony, which was attended by her friends and fellow social media stars. They all had a wonderful time at the event, capturing and sharing their stunning high-definition pictures.

Here, we have gathered a collection of beautiful pictures featuring social media celebrities, including the stunning Jannat Mirza, Alishba Anjum, Dr. Madiha, Mj Ahsan, Mishi, Awais, and Ekra Ali Syed. Take a moment to admire these captivating snapshots and videos.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mj Ahsan (@mj_ahsan.official)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DR. MADIHA AHSAN (@dr.madihakhan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DR. MADIHA AHSAN (@dr.madihakhan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mrs. Awais (@mishi_awais_official)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mrs. Awais (@mishi_awais_official)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ekra Ali Syed 🕊️ (@ekraalii)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ekra Ali Syed 🕊️ (@ekraalii)

