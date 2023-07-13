Tiktok Stars Attend Sehar Hayat’s Wedding Celebrations: Photos

Social media celebrities in Pakistan are highly revered and adored by their fans. These influencers often attract attention due to their fame and extravagant, meticulously planned events. It is well-known that social media celebrities spare no expense in organizing these lavish affairs. Recently, the extravagant wedding of Sehar Hayat has become the talk of the town on social media.

The social media influencer extended invitations to all her friends for the various wedding festivities. The celebrations commenced with the Bride to Be and Mayun events. Sehar Hayat joyously celebrated her Mehndi ceremony, which was attended by her friends and fellow social media stars. They all had a wonderful time at the event, capturing and sharing their stunning high-definition pictures.

Here, we have gathered a collection of beautiful pictures featuring social media celebrities, including the stunning Jannat Mirza, Alishba Anjum, Dr. Madiha, Mj Ahsan, Mishi, Awais, and Ekra Ali Syed. Take a moment to admire these captivating snapshots and videos.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mj Ahsan (@mj_ahsan.official)

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by DR. MADIHA AHSAN (@dr.madihakhan)

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by DR. MADIHA AHSAN (@dr.madihakhan) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mrs. Awais (@mishi_awais_official) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mrs. Awais (@mishi_awais_official)

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ekra Ali Syed 🕊️ (@ekraalii)

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ekra Ali Syed 🕊️ (@ekraalii)

Also Read Kanwal Aftab Shines At Sehar Hayat’s Wedding Celebrations Kanwal Aftab, a popular social media personality, has achieved tremendous success within...