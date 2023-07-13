Tiktok Stars Attend Sehar Hayat’s Wedding Celebrations: Photos

Kanwal Aftab Shines At Sehar Hayat’s Wedding Celebrations
Kanwal Aftab, a popular social media personality, has achieved tremendous success within...
Social media celebrities in Pakistan are highly revered and adored by their fans. These influencers often attract attention due to their fame and extravagant, meticulously planned events. It is well-known that social media celebrities spare no expense in organizing these lavish affairs. Recently, the extravagant wedding of Sehar Hayat has become the talk of the town on social media.
The social media influencer extended invitations to all her friends for the various wedding festivities. The celebrations commenced with the Bride to Be and Mayun events. Sehar Hayat joyously celebrated her Mehndi ceremony, which was attended by her friends and fellow social media stars. They all had a wonderful time at the event, capturing and sharing their stunning high-definition pictures.
Here, we have gathered a collection of beautiful pictures featuring social media celebrities, including the stunning Jannat Mirza, Alishba Anjum, Dr. Madiha, Mj Ahsan, Mishi, Awais, and Ekra Ali Syed. Take a moment to admire these captivating snapshots and videos.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.