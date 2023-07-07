TikToker Ayesha Mano’s Bold Video has Gone Viral?

Pakistani TikTok sensation Ayesha Mano’s video in a casual outfit sparks doubts among netizens.

Speculations arise regarding the possibility of the video being a deepfake due to Ayesha’s popularity.

Ayesha gained fame through a viral dance video and has refuted rumors about her alleged overdose and death.

Ayesha Mano, a popular TikTok star from Pakistan, has gained immense fame and attention online. Known for her bold personality and impeccable fashion sense, her daily outfits often go viral. However, along with her fame comes the drawbacks.

Recently, a video of Ayesha in a casual outfit of distressed jeans, a gray sweater, and sneakers circulated on social media. While many admired her laidback look, doubts arose among netizens. Some questioned whether the person in the video was actually Ayesha or a deepfake creation. Given the accessibility of Artificial Intelligence technology and Ayesha’s popularity, people speculated that the video could be fabricated or altered.

Ayesha rose to prominence after a video of her dancing to the Bollywood song “Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja” went viral. Rumors of her alleged overdose and death surfaced recently, but she has refuted these claims.

