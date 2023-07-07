Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
TikToker Ayesha Mano’s Bold Video has Gone Viral?

TikToker Ayesha Mano’s Bold Video has Gone Viral?

Articles
Advertisement
TikToker Ayesha Mano’s Bold Video has Gone Viral?

TikToker Ayesha Mano’s Bold Video has Gone Viral?

Advertisement
  • Pakistani TikTok sensation Ayesha Mano’s video in a casual outfit sparks doubts among netizens.
  • Speculations arise regarding the possibility of the video being a deepfake due to Ayesha’s popularity.
  • Ayesha gained fame through a viral dance video and has refuted rumors about her alleged overdose and death.
Advertisement

Ayesha Mano, a popular TikTok star from Pakistan, has gained immense fame and attention online. Known for her bold personality and impeccable fashion sense, her daily outfits often go viral. However, along with her fame comes the drawbacks.

Recently, a video of Ayesha in a casual outfit of distressed jeans, a gray sweater, and sneakers circulated on social media. While many admired her laidback look, doubts arose among netizens. Some questioned whether the person in the video was actually Ayesha or a deepfake creation. Given the accessibility of Artificial Intelligence technology and Ayesha’s popularity, people speculated that the video could be fabricated or altered.

Watch Video:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by InSide Videos (@inside_videoz)

Advertisement

Ayesha rose to prominence after a video of her dancing to the Bollywood song “Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja” went viral. Rumors of her alleged overdose and death surfaced recently, but she has refuted these claims.

Also Read

Tiktoker Ayesha Mano receives backlash for celebrating Holi
Tiktoker Ayesha Mano receives backlash for celebrating Holi

Ayesha Mano became well-known for her dance on Mera Dil Ye Pukare...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story