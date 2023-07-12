Advertisement
Tiktoker Sehar Hayat Stuns In Beautiful Mehndi Photos

Articles
Sehar Hayat, a delightful Pakistani actor turned social media influencer, has gained immense popularity as a TikToker, fashion and beauty blogger. With a massive Instagram and TikTok following of 2.2 million, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the digital realm.

Sehar Hayat made headlines when a controversial interaction with Kashees, a renowned salon, went viral. She had visited Kashees Salon for a photoshoot but later accused Kashees and his staff of misconduct.

In December 2022, Sehar Hayat’s Nikah (Islamic marriage contract) took place with Sami Rasheed, and the event was nothing short of grandeur. Following the Nikah ceremony, the couple participated in numerous post-nikah photoshoots, causing some confusion among fans regarding their marital status. However, it should be noted that the December event was solely their Nikah ceremony, and they are now preparing for their wedding.

Today, Sehar Hayat’s Mehndi (henna) event is taking place, and she looks resplendent in a stunning rust-embellished Lehnga designed by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. Have a look at the stunning photos shared by Sehar on Instagram:

