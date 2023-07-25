Tom Brady and Irina Shayk sparks dating rumors after PDA picture

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been making headlines for their rumored relationship.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk spotted together at Brady’s home, sparking dating rumors.

Sources revealed that there was a spark between them prior to recent PDA pics.

They were seen together at Brady’s home in Los Angeles and looked very close. Pictures of them showing affection in his car went viral. Sources now say they were in touch before the PDA pics came out.

According to People, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been in touch “for a week.” Prior to the PDA pictures, they were in touch, and “there is a spark.”

The same source claimed that Brady and Shayk “have never been involved romantically before” the summer romance began but there is an attraction.

According to another source, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk began talking in June this year at a wedding in Sardinia, Italy, where the wedding couple were model Madison Headrick and billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad. During the weekend, Brady was photographed picking up Shayk at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday afternoon. They spent the night together at his house. Paparazzi captured pictures of Brady affectionately touching Shayk's face as they chatted in the front seat of his black Rolls Royce.