Edition: English
Edition: English

Tom Holland responds to LGBT scene in "The Crowded Room"

Tom Holland shared significant insights about The Crowded Room backlash, discussing a controversial scene in the series.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Spider-Man star revealed that he wasn’t particularly thrilled about portraying a character with a different sexual orientation.

He acknowledged that while it was a first for him, he didn’t see it as a milestone, but rather a more intricate and important responsibility to tell the story authentically.

When the specific scene aired in the eighth episode, it generated considerable reaction on Twitter, with many expressing their views.

Regarding the criticism, Holland stated that he tries not to be overly concerned about what others think.

He mentioned a quote by Christian Bale that had a significant impact on him, saying, “If you have a problem with me, text me. And if you don’t have my number, you don’t know me well enough to have a problem with me.”

