Tom Holland responds to LGBT scene in “The Crowded Room”

Tom Holland shared significant insights about The Crowded Room backlash, discussing a controversial scene in the series.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Spider-Man star revealed that he wasn’t particularly thrilled about portraying a character with a different sexual orientation.

He acknowledged that while it was a first for him, he didn’t see it as a milestone, but rather a more intricate and important responsibility to tell the story authentically.

When the specific scene aired in the eighth episode, it generated considerable reaction on Twitter, with many expressing their views.

Regarding the criticism, Holland stated that he tries not to be overly concerned about what others think.

Advertisement

He mentioned a quote by Christian Bale that had a significant impact on him, saying, “If you have a problem with me, text me. And if you don’t have my number, you don’t know me well enough to have a problem with me.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Matt Damon felt in hell while filming with Scarlett Johansson Fans were left in awe as Hollywood star Matt Damon shared a...