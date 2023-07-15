The Crowded Room starring Tom Holland is streaming a new episode weekly.

The actor is facing backlash for a controversial intimate scene in the thriller series.

They argue that the scene reinforces negative stereotypes about people with DID and that it is inappropriate.

Tom Holland is facing backlash for a controversial scene in The Crowded Room, a miniseries about Billy Milligan, a man with dissociative identity disorder (DID). In the scene, Holland’s character, Danny Sullivan, is dressed as his female alter-ego, Peggy, and engages in a sexual act with another man.

Some people have criticized the scene for being sexually explicit and for being insensitive to people with DID. They argue that the scene reinforces negative stereotypes about people with DID and that it is inappropriate for a family-friendly actor like Holland to be involved in such a scene.

Others have defended the scene, arguing that it is an accurate portrayal of the experiences of people with DID and that it is important to show these experiences in a realistic way. They also argue that the scene is not sexually explicit and that it is not intended to be offensive.

The backlash against the scene has been significant, and it has led to some people calling for a boycott of The Crowded Room. It remains to be seen how the backlash will affect the show’s viewership.

It is important to note that not everyone who has seen the scene has found it to be offensive. Some people have defended the scene, arguing that it is an accurate portrayal of the experiences of people with DID and that it is important to show these experiences in a realistic way.

Ultimately, whether or not the scene is offensive is a matter of personal opinion. However, it is clear that the scene has generated a lot of discussion and debate.

