Tuba Anwar gives advice to married women

She believes that young couples should be open to seeking therapy.

Tuba also discussed the idea of women compromising in a marriage.

Women have always been taught to compromise, she questions why that should be the case.

Advertisement

Marriage is a special bond that not only unites two individuals but also brings together two families. In Pakistan, there are various cultural influences on the concept of family, and it’s often expected that women should make compromises in their marriages and follow the wishes of their in-laws. This can sometimes lead to tensions and conflicts between families.

However, the younger generation has a different perspective on marriage, which was highlighted by Tuba Anwar in her recent interview. She believes that young couples should be open to seeking therapy and consulting a therapist if they encounter difficulties in their new relationship. Unlike in the past, it is now seen as important to seek outside help to better understand each other and make the marriage work.

Tuba also discussed the idea of women compromising in a marriage. While traditionally, women have always been taught to compromise, she questions why that should be the case. Tuba is not a proponent of compromising and holds a different opinion from what society has traditionally accepted.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Syeda Tuba Anwar lauds Farhat’s character in “Baby Baji” "Baby Baji" is one of those surprising dramas that captivate viewers with...