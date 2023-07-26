Twinkle Khanna Shares Adorable Throwback Pics with Dimple Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna shared a delightful collection of photos with her mother.

The photos spanned different years, including a childhood snapshot.

The post received a lot of positive responses from fans.

On Wednesday, Twinkle Khanna treated her Instagram followers to a delightful throwback post. The author-actor shared several black-and-white pictures with her mother, Dimple Kapadia, spanning across different years. Among the nostalgic photos was a childhood snapshot. In her post, Twinkle fondly referred to herself as her mother’s personal bodyguard.

Twinkle Khanna shared a delightful collection of photos with her mother, Dimple Kapadia, reminiscing about her role as her mother’s protector. In one picture, a young Twinkle is seen walking alongside Dimple with a grumpy expression. Another photo features a close-up of both of them, where Dimple smiles while Twinkle playfully glares at the camera. The set concludes with a recent picture of Twinkle and Dimple smiling together at the camera.

Accompanying these pictures, Twinkle Khanna added a delightful and humorous caption, “All I need is a little suit and I could easily pass off as her bouncer. Forty years later, I am still her bodyguard. i got the suit and I have also learned to disguise the aggressiveness behind a smile. What role do you play in your mother’s life?”

In response to Twinkle’s post, numerous users contributed to the comment section. One said, “I am my mom’s go to venting out person! … Complaint on dad,cook,maid or even my dog…. Come to me!” Another one commented, “You are Blessed with something Rare ….that Wit and Sense of Humor.Never lose it !” One comment read, “Precious pictures (red heart emoticon) I think my answer would be the same as your bodyguard. I will protect her like always.” “Role of a critic in my mother’s life! P.s When can we see your stunning mom on Instagram??” asked one fan.

Dimple Kapadia portrayed the role of the head of Joint Operations and Covert Research in the movie “Pathaan,” where she valiantly sacrifices her life for the nation. Additionally, she appeared as Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.” Recently, she was part of Homi Adajania’s web series titled “Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo,” playing the character of a village matriarch leading a drug cartel.

After appearing in several films, Twinkle Khanna decided to retire from acting in 2001. In 2015, she embarked on a writing career, publishing her debut book “Mrs Funnybones.” This was followed by “The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad,” a collection of stories released in 2017, and the subsequent publication of her book “Pyjamas Are Forgiving” in the following year.

