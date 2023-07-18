Twitter Reacts to AI-Created Image of Fawad Khan as Batman

An AI-generated image of Fawad Khan as Batman was shared on Twitter.

The image shows Fawad Khan wearing a black three-piece suit and standing beside a classic black car.

Fawad Khan gained recognition in the Pakistani box office hit “The Legend of Maula Jatt.”

On July 18, fans celebrated the 15th anniversary of Christopher Nolan’s iconic Batman film, “The Dark Knight.” To commemorate the occasion, a fan account on Twitter shared an AI-generated image featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan as the caped crusader.

The AI-generated image of Fawad Khan as Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman, was shared by the Twitter account @Indusland_. In the photo, the actor is depicted wearing a black three-piece suit with his hands casually placed in the pockets. He is seen standing beside a classic black car, with the background suggesting a crime scene ambiance.

A comment by a user was posted on the image, “The guy could dress up in worst clothes ever n still look 10/10 … a class above the rest!” Another one wrote, “Would be better than Robert Pattinson,” Regarding the Hollywood actor’s portrayal of the caped crusader in the most recent rendition, “The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves last year.

One user wrote, “Sign a petition to make it happen.” Another fan said, “I’d be leaving the theatre in a stretcher. Thank you. “Since when did batman start wearing Italian suits?” a user pointed out whereas another wrote, “Ok, who is the joker?”

Fawad Khan as Batman pic.twitter.com/o4nDdV6nz7 — Pakistan (@Indusland_) July 16, 2023

In the previous year, Fawad appeared in “Ms Marvel,” a superhero series focused on the journey of Imaan Vellani as the titular character. In the show, Fawad portrayed a character from the era of the Partition. The series also featured Farhan Akhtar in a significant role, with a cameo appearance by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

Fawad Khan gained recognition in the Pakistani box office hit “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” where he portrayed the lead character. He marked his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic comedy “Khoobsurat,” co-starring Sonam Kapoor. Subsequently, he appeared in Shakun Batra’s family drama “Kapoor & Sons” and Karan Johar’s romantic film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” in the same year. Unfortunately, the release of “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” coincided with the 2016 Uri Attacks, leading to a ban on Pakistani actors working in India.

