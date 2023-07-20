Umer Sharif wife talks about her life after Husband death

Umer Sharif is a legendary figure, not just in Pakistan but also in India.

Umer Sharif is a legendary figure, not just in Pakistan but also in India. His comedy has left an everlasting impact, and his jokes have been imitated by countless comedians. Sadly, he passed away over a year ago, leaving his fans heartbroken. During his final moments, his devoted wife, Zareen Umer Sharif, was by his side, and she continues to speak fondly of him.

Zareen recently appeared as a guest on Nida Yasir’s show, where she shared how her life has changed since Umer’s passing. She revealed that her entire world revolved around Umer, and she never thought about anything else after marrying him. While they didn’t have children together, Zareen believes it was Allah’s plan and accepts it without delving into the topic further. She found fulfillment in loving and caring for Umer’s children from his previous marriage as if they were her own.

Talking about her Iddat period (the mourning period after her husband’s death), Zareen became emotional and mentioned how challenging it was for her to even enter their room. Instead, she stayed in the lounge on the couch, feeling as though Umer’s presence lingered.

Despite her sorrow, Zareen expressed gratitude to Allah and her late husband for ensuring her financial stability even in his absence. She can now lead her life comfortably knowing that he has taken care of her well-being.

It’s evident that Umer Sharif’s legacy lives on not just through his comedy but also in the hearts of those who loved him, especially his devoted wife, Zareen, who cherishes his memory every day.

