Uncertain: Arshad Warsi’s Role in “Welcome 3” and “Jolly LLB 3”

Arshad Warsi has confirmed that the highly anticipated film Welcome 3 is currently in development. The third installment of the 2007 comedy film Welcome, directed by Anees Bazmee, is set to feature a star-studded lineup. The movie will see the return of Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Paresh Rawal in leading roles. Warsi also revealed that he will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar once again in Jolly LLB 3.

In a recent interview, Warsi expressed his excitement about Welcome 3, stating, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film of which I will be a part. It features Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal, and lots of other talented actors.” The first part of the comedy franchise was released in 2007 and featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The sequel, Welcome Back, was released in 2015 and starred John Abraham in the lead. With this official confirmation of the third film, fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Regarding Jolly LLB 3, Warsi shared that the film is scheduled to begin filming in January 2024. He described it as a movie that “reveals the truth of how things operate in the world, highlighting the conflict between good and bad.” Warsi played a key role in the first film of the franchise, alongside Amrita Rao and Boman Irani. While he did not reprise his role in the sequel, Jolly LLB 2, which was released in 2017 and starred Akshay Kumar, proved to be a critical and commercial success. Now, with the third installment, the lead actors from both films will come together. Warsi stated, “People enjoyed watching me, so I am back. Audiences will have a great time seeing me and Akshay together.”

In recent years, Arshad Warsi has also been involved in various OTT projects. His remarkable performance in the web series Asur and its sequel received rave reviews. He was also part of Amazon Prime Video’s anthology series Modern Love Mumbai. On the big screen, Warsi last collaborated with Akshay Kumar in the film Bachchan Pandey in 2022.

