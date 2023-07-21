Unexpected response to young man by King Charles guard goes viral

The kind gesture of one of King Charles III’s guards has gone viral, earning widespread praise from the British public.

In a heartwarming video shared across various social media platforms, a soldier from the Household Cavalry’s Blues and Royals regiment touched the hearts of many with an unexpected act of kindness towards a young boy with Down syndrome.

As the boy posed for a photo, the usually stoic soldier surprised everyone by taking a step towards him to ensure a better picture.

The boy seemed a bit nervous around the guard, likely due to the soldier’s emphatic body language.

Since the video was posted on TikTok, it has garnered over five million views and caught the attention of Major Steve Parker, an official at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where both Prince William and Prince Harry received their military training.

Advertisement

Parker took to Twitter to express his pride, stating, “I am proud to be a member of @HCav1660 (Blues and Royals) every single day, but seeing this young Trooper do this has me bursting with pride. Well done, young man, you are a fantastic example of the empathetic, strong young leaders we need in the @BritishArmy,” on Friday.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Prince Harry won’t meet Prince William during his last visit to US Prince William, scheduled to travel to the US in September, may choose...