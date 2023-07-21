Urvashi Rautela express gratitude for loving her character in “Inspector Avinash”

The talented actress expressed her appreciation for the outpouring of affection.

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram recently to extend her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for the overwhelming love and support showered upon her latest film, “Inspector Avinash.” The talented actress expressed her appreciation for the outpouring of affection from her dedicated fan base, making the film’s success even more special.

“Inspector Avinash,” a crime thriller that features Urvashi Rautela in a pivotal role alongside Randeep Hooda, has garnered significant attention and acclaim since its release. Fans and critics have praised the film for its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and Urvashi’s captivating portrayal of her character.

In her heartfelt post on Instagram, Urvashi shared her emotions, writing, ” I want to express my utmost gratitude and heartfelt thanks to all of you, my incredible audiences, my fans for your overwhelming love and support for my performance in ” #InspectorAvinash.” Your appreciation has touched my heart and has been a source of inspiration for me”

