Ushna Shah’s Funny Take On Upcoming iPhone 15 Launch

Renowned actress Ushna Shah, celebrated for her candid nature and sharp wit, playfully commented on the steep prices of iPhones, humorously suggesting that she might consider selling a spleen to afford the upcoming iPhone 15, set to hit the market in two months.

Sharing the news of the imminent iPhone 15 launch on her social media, Shah amusingly quipped, “Sold a kidney for the last one, does anyone need a spleen?”

The actress’s jesting remark sheds light on the rising costs of iPhones, with the current iPhone 14 models being quite expensive in Pakistan, ranging from PKR 229,999 to PKR 374,999. As industry experts anticipate an even higher price for the iPhone 15, tech analyst Jeff Pu predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, may surpass the $1,099 starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Rumoured features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max include an impressive periscope lens offering 5x to 6x optical zoom, a notable improvement over the 3x zoom capability of the iPhone 14 Pro models. While the periscope lens might be exclusive to the Pro Max variant, both Pro models are expected to incorporate telephoto lens technology in their three-camera setup.

In her recent projects, Ushna Shah has appeared in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.

