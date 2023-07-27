Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh Set to Shoot Atlee’s Film from August Onwards

Varun Dhawan is currently enjoying the success of Bawaal.

He will start shooting for his next film #VD18 with Keerthy Suresh in August.

The film is an action-packed entertainer and will release in May 2024.

Varun Dhawan is currently experiencing immense joy and praise from global audiences for his outstanding performance as the self-obsessed Ajju Bhaiya in the recently released film “Bawaal.” Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this romantic entertainer has received widespread acclaim from both viewers and critics, and it’s reportedly performing exceptionally well on Amazon Prime Video.

Motivated by the overwhelming appreciation, Varun is now filled with energy and excitement to resume work, vowing to bring another captivating and thrilling entertainment experience filled with love, laughter, and action.

Varun Dhawan commences shooting for his upcoming action-packed entertainer, referred to as #VD18, during the second week of August.

“The shooting timelines are locked, and they start with a 15-day schedule in a Mumbai studio. South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, who makes her long-cherished Bollywood debut with this film, will also join Varun in the first schedule. They are expected to film some romantic and dramatic scenes together. This prolusion stint will be followed by an action-packed schedule where Varun will be seen performing some very stylish and larger-than-life action sequences,” According to the source, the project’s team is committed to completing its production by the end of November, with the aim of scheduling a theatrical release in May 2024.

Varun Dhawan is set to portray the role of a police officer, with Keerthy Suresh as his love interest, in an upcoming untitled film. The movie, presented by Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar (making his Bollywood directorial debut after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan), promises to be a gripping dramatic entertainer, featuring powerful performances and high-octane action sequences. Priya Atlee, Atlee Kumar’s wife, is producing the film in collaboration with Murad Khetani from Cine1 Studios. Director Kalees has completed his preparations and eagerly awaits the filming, scheduled to begin in mid-August.

Apart from his upcoming film with Atlee Kumar, Varun Dhawan has another project lined up for Amazon Prime. He is set to star in the Indian version of Russo Brothers’ global spy thriller series, Citadel, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Raj and DK, creators of The Family Man, the espionage thriller is currently in post-production and is aiming for a mid-2024 release on Amazon Prime Video.

Additionally, Varun has Bhediya 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, in the pipeline, which is still in the writing stage and expected to begin filming in mid-next year. Moreover, Varun will be reprising his werewolf character from Bhediya in a cameo role for Stree 2.

