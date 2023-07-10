Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s “Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte” Song Out Now

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor come together for the first time in Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Bawaal.”

The film’s trailer was launched in Dubai, and reports suggest a world premiere at the Eiffel Tower.

The first song from “Bawaal,” titled “Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte,” has been released.

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are joining forces for the first time in the highly anticipated film “Bawaal,” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie, which has already generated significant buzz, is set to hit theaters later this month. Shortly after unveiling the film’s trailer, the makers have now released the first song from the movie titled “Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte.”

The team is taking a global approach with this project, as the trailer was launched in Dubai, and there are reports suggesting that the world premiere will take place at the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Prime Video has unveiled the captivating music video for the heartfelt song “Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte” from the upcoming movie Bawaal, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The enchanting video beautifully captures the tender love story between the characters Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor) in the film.

Composed by Mithoon and written by Manoj Muntashir, the soulful ballad, sung by Arijit Singh, is expected to make waves on the charts. Both actors shared the video on their social media platforms, expressing their excitement, “Tareef Hum Tumhaari, Yun Beshumaar Karte, Tum Pyaar Karne Dete, Toh Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte!”

The eagerly anticipated trailer for the romantic film “Bawaal,” directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was revealed yesterday. The makers of the film organized a special event in Dubai to launch the trailer, which was attended by the cast and crew. This project marks the first collaboration between director Nitesh Tiwari and actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The storyline of “Bawaal” revolves around Ajay Dixit (played by Varun Dhawan), a small-town guy who pursues Nisha (played by Janhvi Kapoor). Despite their contrasting preferences in luxury cars and weather, their relationship becomes strained after marriage. Fans can look forward to the highly anticipated romantic film premiering on an Indian OTT platform on July 21st.