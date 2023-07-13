Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are preparing for the release of their upcoming film Bawaal, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film’s highly anticipated trailer was recently launched at an event in Dubai. Upon their return to Mumbai, Varun and Janhvi were spotted together at the airport, displaying a friendly camaraderie. However, it may come as a surprise that Varun Dhawan intentionally refrained from talking to Janhvi Kapoor during the initial month of the film’s shoot.

In an interview, Varun shared that he devised a plan to limit his communication with Janhvi during the early stages of filming. He believed that an instant friendship might develop between them. “Because I felt we’ll become friends like this (snaps). I said let me not and let me be a little aloof, a little cold. I’ll talk to everyone else but her, and purposely. I felt it might evoke something in her and something in me when we were doing scenes of that nature,” explained Varun. He mentioned that Nitesh Tiwari, the director, supported this approach.

Varun Dhawan acknowledged that this tactic was beneficial for both of them, as their characters in the film gradually get to know each other. He eventually revealed the reason behind his distant behaviour to Janhvi, who then understood the purpose behind it. “And then eventually, I told her after 20 days. Then she realized it, otherwise, she took it personally. See, I did it selfishly but I think it helped both of us at that time. Actually, in the film, how gradually the couple got to know each other, we also got to know each other gradually, which was interesting,” shared Varun.

