Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Coping with Critiques

Varun Dhawan admits that criticism affects him and sometimes causes sleepless nights.

He believes that the best way to deal with criticism is to “let go” of it.

He is one of India’s finest actors today.

Varun Dhawan, a highly esteemed figure in the Bollywood film industry, recently shared his approach to handling criticism amidst glamour and fame.

In the entertainment world, criticism is a constant companion, and Varun is no exception. During an exclusive interview, the talented actor spoke openly about his ongoing struggle with dealing with criticism.

The 36-year-old actor admitted that criticism does impact him, sometimes causing sleepless nights.

“The cool thing right now would be to say I take it in my stride, it doesn’t affect me, but it does affect me. I have some sleepless nights, I irritate my wife. She gets irritated and I get stuff like ‘it’s okay”, he added.

During the discussion, Varun Dhawan fondly remembered a valuable piece of advice he received from the late singer KK on managing negativity and criticism.

KK told the Varun Dhawan once: “Agar aap ko mein ek glass du jisme aadha paani hai and you say, ye mein pakad sakta hu. It’s like handling criticism and you hold on to it because you’re strong, and you keep holding on to it. After some time your hand is gonna hurt, so the idea is to let go. It’s what he had told me, and I agree.”

Varun Dhawan is currently captivating audiences with his outstanding performance in Nitesh Tiwari’s “Bawaal,” solidifying his position as one of India’s finest actors today.

