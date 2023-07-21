Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is a captivating and heartfelt slice-of-life drama.

The film successfully conveys its message while keeping the audience thoroughly entertained.

The technical aspects of Bawaal also contribute to its excellence.

Advertisement

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, starring Varun & Janhvi, is a captivating and heartfelt slice-of-life drama that leaves a lasting impact on its audience. The film’s narrative explores essential themes such as the education system, societal pressures, empty marriages, and the power of perception and redemption.

Plot Summary

Set in the charming city of Lucknow, India, Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan) leads a seemingly perfect life with a prestigious job, a striking appearance, and a beautiful wife, Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor). However, his image-conscious nature and desire for social elevation lead him to marry Nisha, hoping to improve his standing in society. When reality falls short of his ideal expectations, Ajay’s carefully crafted facade begins to crumble, coinciding with setbacks at work.

To salvage his image and find solutions to his marital woes, Ajay and Nisha embark on a journey to Europe, tracing the history of World War 2. Little do they know that this trip will offer them valuable life lessons that challenge their perceptions and beliefs. The movie unfolds as an impactful tale of introspection and transformation, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Prime Video.

Highlights

Director Nitesh Tiwari, along with co-writers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nikhil Mehrotra, Piyush Gupta, and Shreyas Jain, delivers a powerful script that seamlessly blends comedy, drama, romance, history, and intense emotions. The film successfully conveys its message while keeping the audience thoroughly entertained.

Advertisement

The technical aspects of Bawaal also contribute to its excellence. Cinematographer Mitesh Mirchandani skillfully captures the essence of the story, while production designer Aditya Kanwar brings the director’s vision to life. The background music by Daniel B. George complements the emotional scenes, and Mukesh Chhabra’s spot-on casting adds depth to each character.

The movie’s genuineness shines through a remarkable addition – an element that tests the teaching pattern propagated in the film itself. This decision to question their own script adds authenticity and reaffirms the director’s intention.

Critique

While Bawaal stands as a commendable cinematic achievement, setting the story against the backdrop of Indian history might have appealed to a broader theater-going audience. Additionally, a slight trimming of the runtime and more memorable song compositions by Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, and Akashdeep Sengupta could have further enhanced the overall experience.

Performances

Varun Dhawan’s portrayal of Ajay Dixit showcases an emotional arc that he masters skillfully, making the theme of redemption resonate genuinely with the audience. Janhvi Kapoor’s subtle yet impactful performance as Nisha leaves a lasting impression, making it one of her best on-screen outings. Their on-screen chemistry also stands out, making them a duo to watch out for in the future.

Advertisement

Special mention goes to Manoj Pahwa and Anjuman Saxena, who effortlessly portray Ajay’s endearing parents, adding depth to the narrative. The child actors in the film also shine, a testament to Nitesh Tiwari’s ability to bring out the best in young talents.

Final Verdict

Bawaal is a must-watch for audiences seeking quality content that entertains and sparks introspection. Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial prowess, combined with powerful performances by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, makes Bawaal a captivating tale of redemption and reflection that will leave a lasting impact.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Varun Dhawan Teams Up with Atlee for Upcoming Film Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Varun...