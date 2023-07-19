Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s Picture-Perfect Coffee Date

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s Picture-Perfect Coffee Date

Articles
Advertisement
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s Picture-Perfect Coffee Date
Advertisement
  • Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been inseparable, charming fans with their delightful chemistry.
  • The couple often shares their cherished moments on social media, and fans adore them for it.
  •  Varun and Lavanya treated their followers to glimpses of their romantic coffee date through their Instagram stories.
Advertisement

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been inseparable, charming fans with their delightful chemistry. The couple often shares their cherished moments on social media, and fans adore them for it.

Recently, Varun and Lavanya treated their followers to glimpses of their romantic coffee date through their Instagram stories. The heartwarming pictures showed them enjoying hot coffee, sparking a viral frenzy among their enthusiastic supporters.

INSTA STORY LAVANYA

INSTA STORY VARUN

Their engagement ceremony, held in Hyderabad on June 9, was a star-studded affair with the presence of numerous famous celebrities, including members of the Mega family. The event witnessed luminaries like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Allu Aravind, and Sai Dharam Tej, adding glitz and glamour to the celebrations.

On the professional front:

Advertisement

Varun Tej is set to collaborate with director Praveen Sattaru for the upcoming action thriller, ‘Gandheevadhari Arjuna.’ With a substantial budget, this film marks a significant milestone in Varun’s career, promising breathtaking action sequences as its highlight. Varun’s recent appearance in ‘F3: Fun and Frustration,’ a standalone sequel to ‘F2: Fun and Frustration,’ garnered immense popularity, showcasing his versatility in various genres throughout his career.

Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi wowed audiences with her exceptional performance in the crime thriller web series, ‘Puli Meka.’ Portraying the role of a police officer, the series showcased her talent in a never-before-seen avatar, earning her praise from critics and viewers alike.

As Varun and Lavanya’s love story continues to blossom, fans eagerly anticipate their future projects and eagerly await more glimpses of their enchanting bond.

Also Read

Varun Tej is rumored to be getting married to Lavanya Tripathi
Varun Tej is rumored to be getting married to Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's rumoured relationship hits headlines again. Megastar Chiranjeevi's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story