Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s Picture-Perfect Coffee Date

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been inseparable, charming fans with their delightful chemistry. The couple often shares their cherished moments on social media, and fans adore them for it.

Recently, Varun and Lavanya treated their followers to glimpses of their romantic coffee date through their Instagram stories. The heartwarming pictures showed them enjoying hot coffee, sparking a viral frenzy among their enthusiastic supporters.

Their engagement ceremony, held in Hyderabad on June 9, was a star-studded affair with the presence of numerous famous celebrities, including members of the Mega family. The event witnessed luminaries like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Allu Aravind, and Sai Dharam Tej, adding glitz and glamour to the celebrations.

On the professional front:

Varun Tej is set to collaborate with director Praveen Sattaru for the upcoming action thriller, ‘Gandheevadhari Arjuna.’ With a substantial budget, this film marks a significant milestone in Varun’s career, promising breathtaking action sequences as its highlight. Varun’s recent appearance in ‘F3: Fun and Frustration,’ a standalone sequel to ‘F2: Fun and Frustration,’ garnered immense popularity, showcasing his versatility in various genres throughout his career.

Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi wowed audiences with her exceptional performance in the crime thriller web series, ‘Puli Meka.’ Portraying the role of a police officer, the series showcased her talent in a never-before-seen avatar, earning her praise from critics and viewers alike.

As Varun and Lavanya’s love story continues to blossom, fans eagerly anticipate their future projects and eagerly await more glimpses of their enchanting bond.

