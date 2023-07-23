Vasay Chaudhry beautiful pictures with family from his vacation

Vasay Chaudhry is known for his skills as a host, writer, and actor.

He gained fame through his roles in various dramas, especially the Barat Series.

Recently, after seven successful years, Vasay decided to step away from his famous political satire show.

Advertisement

Vasay Chaudhry is a multi-talented individual from Pakistan, known for his skills as a host, writer, and actor. He gained fame through his roles in various dramas, especially the Barat Series.

However, he became even more popular with his appearance on the well-loved TV satire show called Mazaqraat. Recently, after seven successful years, Vasay decided to step away from his famous political satire show.

Apart from his acting career, Vasay has showcased his writing talent in numerous projects, including Jackson Heights, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, Baraat Series, and Main Hoon Shahid Afridi.

He is particularly renowned for his work in creating sitcoms, entertaining audiences with his wit and humor. Recently, he joined Samaa TV as well.

In his personal life, Vasay Chaudhry is happily married to Mahera Vasay, a talented visual artist, teacher, and social media influencer. Together, they are blessed with three beautiful daughters.

Currently, the entire family is having a wonderful vacation, enjoying their time amidst the mountains. Mahera has shared some amazing pictures from their trip to Murree, capturing the joyous moments spent together.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hassan Ahmed reveals unknown fact about his Marriage with Sunita Hassan Ahmed revealed a little-known fact about their wedding. He confessed that...