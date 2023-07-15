Vasay Chaudhry Leaves Mazaqraat, Popular Show

Vasay Chaudhry, the talented Pakistani host, writer, and actor, has bid farewell to the renowned political satire show, Mazaqraat. The news of his departure was shared by Vasay Chaudhry himself on his official Instagram account, where he expressed his emotions in a heartfelt note. Having been a part of the show for years, his exit marks a significant change for the program.

Reads the Vasay Chaudhry’s emotional note, “After 1235 shows, 7 years & 10 months, 2500 plus guests, my journey with MAZAQRAAT comes to an End. I would like to thank all the guests who gave me the honour of interviewing them. Amazing Talent that I got to work with like Aman ullah Khan (late), Mohsin Abbas Haider, Aun Ali khan, Sakhawat Naz, Chand Baral, Akram Uddas, Aima Baig, Hina Niazi, Hiba, Rukhma and Ayesha. All the team that was behind the camera, specially Sanwal (late), Haseeb and Tayyab. I will always be indebted to Mian Amir Mahmood Saab (chairman Dunya Tv) for not even ONCE telling me how to do the show or interfering in the slightest possible way. It would never have been possible without our viewers. Wherever Urdu and punjabi could be understood they sent us their love, no matter which country they were in. THANK YOUUU. This show would always be super special to me because it was liked by my late father as well. So many guests that are not in this world today, and they gave me so so many memories to cherish. We always tried to make it a family show for the South Asian audiences. A show that you could enjoy with the whole family. At times, we might have failed, BUT the intention was always positive and clean. I would also like to wish Luck to who so ever that comes in after me. Please show the same love and admiration that you showed me. We all just try to entertain you. Once again, THANK YOU and as they say….The Show must go on… And it will. As for the 9 & Titanic….l ain’t done Yet”.

Mazaqraat has seen several notable departures in the past, including Nauman Ijaz, Mohsin Abbas Haider, and Aima Baig. With Vasay Chaudhry’s exit, fans and friends expressed their sadness, and one fan even noted the absence of other prominent figures like Iftikhar Thakur and Qaiser Pia in Vasay’s farewell note.

As Vasay Chaudhry moves on from Mazaqraat, viewers will eagerly await updates on his future projects and the next phase of his career.

