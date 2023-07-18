Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Viral Mushy Picture

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s public displays of affection have won over Bollywood fans.

The couple recently celebrated Katrina’s 40th birthday in the Maldives, sharing romantic pictures.

An unseen affectionate picture of them at their Mumbai home has gone viral on social media.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Their affectionate public displays of affection have won over the hearts of fans. Recently, the couple celebrated Katrina’s 40th birthday in the Maldives, sharing romantic pictures from their getaway.

A previously unseen, affectionate picture of them at their Mumbai home has now gone viral, generating a lot of excitement and admiration from fans on social media.

Some time ago, a fan page dedicated to Katrina Kaif shared an exclusive photo of the couple, VicKat, on Instagram. Additionally, they posted a video capturing the couple engaged in a conversation visible through a glass barrier.

Meanwhile, the renowned hip-hop group Quick Style was spotted having a chat on the sofa at the Mumbai residence of Katrina and Vicky.

Fans were delighted by an adorable unseen picture of the couple, prominently displayed on a bookshelf. The photo captures a sweet moment as Katrina plants a kiss on Vicky’s cheek. Adding to the excitement, customized figurines of the duo dressed as bride and groom have also become a viral sensation on social media. A lovely wedding picture of the couple is also making rounds online, further captivating their fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ₭atrina fc 🕊️ (@katrinakaifk09)

The unseen picture of Vicky and Katrina has stirred reactions among their fans, who are also speculating about a potential collaboration with the hip-hop group.

One user wrote, “Are we going to see Kat dance to Kala Chashma with them?” Another one commented, “I see vickat in glass reflection and it’s so beautiful.” “They have their own figurines, so cute and also the Alpacas,” wrote a fan. Another comment read, “Omg quick style and Katrina and Vicky.”

Katrina Kaif is all set to star in the highly-anticipated film “Merry Christmas” alongside Vijay Sethupathi, scheduled for release on December 15 in 2023. Additionally, she has “Tiger 3” alongside Salman Khan in her upcoming projects. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is enjoying the success of his film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” and preparing for his upcoming ventures.

