Vicky Kaushal Credits Mother’s Motivation During Struggle Days

Vicky Kaushal, the highly successful actor in the Indian film industry, has recently shared insights into his challenging struggle period and acknowledged his mother’s role in motivating him during those tough times.

Despite his current fame and prominence, Kaushal’s journey to success was marked by significant struggle, hard work, and determination behind the glitz and glamour.

In his revelation, the Raazi actor disclosed that he went through an arduous phase of giving around 10,000 auditions. However, in the beginning, he managed to secure only 10 opportunities.

Throughout this demanding phase, Vicky Kaushal’s mother played a crucial part in keeping him motivated and inspired to persevere in the face of adversity. Her support became a driving force in his pursuit of success in the film industry.

While reminiscing about his struggle period, he told, “I knew of certain few places where auditions happened, there were some ad agency offices, where were the offices of casting directors and filmmakers.”

“I didn’t know what I would do but I knew that I would just go, meet people, tell them, ‘I want to act’ and give auditions. I was sure I wouldn’t just sit at home because I knew that is not how I would get work.”

The acclaimed actor, who has won the National Award, admitted experiencing moments of discouragement. However, during such times, his mother always stepped in to provide support and encouragement, lifting his spirits and motivating him to move forward, as per reports.

Kaushal was told by his mother, “It’s not your job to know how it’s going to happen. Your job is to have faith that it’s going to happen. The ‘how’ part of it is don’t try to become God.”

“You can plan it but don’t kill yourself over it.” The straightforward statement instilled belief in Vicky, driving him to persistently chase his aspirations. He went on to say: “She just said it nonchalantly but it gave me a lot of power at that time.”

Vicky Kaushal entered the Bollywood industry in 2015 through his debut film “Masaan.” His breakthrough to stardom came with the 2018 movie “Raazi,” where he starred alongside Alia Bhatt.

