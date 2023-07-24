Vicky Kaushal Reflects on 8th Anniversary of Masaan

Vicky Kaushal’s debut Hindi film Masaan celebrated its 8th anniversary today.

The actor shared a movie still on his Instagram account to mark the special occasion.

The film also features Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra.

Vicky Kaushal delivered a powerful and unforgettable performance in his debut Hindi film, Masaan, which celebrated its eighth anniversary today. The actor fondly reminisced about the movie, in which he shared the screen with talented actors like Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra, who played crucial roles in the film.

Celebrating Masaan’s impressive eight-year journey, Vicky Kaushal, who portrayed the character of Deepak Kumar, a Varanasi local from the Dom community with a family working at cremation ghats, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane. He shared a movie still on his Instagram account to mark the special occasion.

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared an intriguing photo from the movie “Masaan.” The still captures his character, Deepak, standing solemnly at the ghat, gazing at a burning pyre. With a red balloon emoji, Vicky commemorated the film’s 8-year milestone, expressing nostalgia and fond memories.

Shortly after Vicky posted the picture on his social media account, his fans and followers flooded the comments section with praise for the film and his outstanding performance as Deepak in Masaan.

Vicky sahre a post with a red balloon emoji and wrote, “8 years!”‘ In response to Vicky’s post, a fan expressed their feelings, “Congratulations! Many many more. Thanks for all the gems”. “Masterpiece, ” commented another Instagram fan. “8 SAAL SE DIL JEET RAHE HO AAP !!!”, wrote another fan. “My All time fav”, reacted another fan. “Happy 8 years @vickykaushal09”, read one of the many comments.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 highly praised film “Masaan” delves into the raw realities of life and death, presenting the intricate complexities that come with it. The movie also sheds light on the societal taboos surrounding pre-marital sexual relationships.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi in a special appearance.

After his recent appearance in “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” alongside Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal is now gearing up for Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film “Sam Bahadur.” In the movie, he will portray the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the titular role. Joining him in the cast are ‘Dangal’ stars, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be seen in significant roles.

