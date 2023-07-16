Vicky Kaushal shares romantic Photos from vacay to wish Katrina Kaif on her 40th birthday

Vicky Kaushal wished Katrina Kaif a happy 40th birthday on Instagram.

He shared two intimate pictures of the couple together.

The pictures were taken during their recent vacation.

On July 16, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif celebrated her 40th birthday, receiving an outpouring of beautiful birthday messages from her fans and followers across social media platforms. Numerous Bollywood celebrities also took the opportunity to extend their heartfelt wishes to the actress on her special day.

Notably, Katrina’s husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, shared a series of affectionate pictures of the couple together as a gesture of love to wish her a ‘happy birthday.’

In his post, Vicky Kaushal shared the pictures and accompanied them with a message, “In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!”

The pictures showcase Katrina wearing a radiant smile while sharing affectionate eye contact with Vicky.

Katrina Kaif donned a yellow dress while Vicky Kaushal opted for a casual attire as they captured beautiful moments by the seaside in the shared pictures.

Fans wasted no time in reacting as Vicky Kaushal shared romantic pictures to celebrate Katrina Kaif’s birthday. One fan wrote, “The most adorable couple.” Another one commented, “The perfect couple of Bollywood.” Admiring the couple’s love for each other, a fan said, “ALEXA PLAY “LOVER” BY TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Katrina received numerous birthday wishes from fans, who expressed their greetings by sending heartfelt messages and using red heart emojis.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the Mumbai airport on July 15, walking hand in hand. The couple posed for the paparazzi, acknowledging their presence with waves before proceeding through the security check. Fans eagerly speculated about their destination and anticipated how the couple would celebrate Katrina’s birthday, adding to the excitement surrounding their public appearance.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal exchanged vows in a grand destination wedding held in Rajasthan in December 2021. However, leading up to their marriage, the couple had maintained a private stance and refrained from publicly discussing their relationship.

