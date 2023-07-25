Vicky Kaushal’s Nostalgic Journey: Celebrating 8 Years of Masaan

Vicky Kaushal is an acclaimed actor known for his remarkable performances in his debut Hindi movie, Masaan.

Vicky Kaushal, the acclaimed actor known for his remarkable performances, commemorated the eighth anniversary of his debut Hindi movie, Masaan. The film, headlined by Vicky Kaushal, also featured Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

As Masaan reached this momentous milestone, Vicky Kaushal, who portrayed the character of Deepak Kumar, a Varanasi boy from the Dom community with a family working at cremation ghats, revisited the memories and shared a still from the movie on his Instagram handle.

On Monday, Vicky posted an intriguing photo from Masaan on his Instagram account. The still captured Deepak, standing pensively at the ghat, looking at a burning pyre. Accompanying the gloomy still from the movie, Vicky wrote, “8 years!” along with a red balloon emoji.

The moment Vicky shared the picture on his social media, his fans, and followers flooded the comments section with praises for the film and his stellar performance as Deepak in Masaan.

One fan congratulated him, saying, “Congratulations! Many more to come. Thanks for all the gems.” Another Instagram user called it a “masterpiece.” A devoted Vicky Kaushal fan expressed, “You’ve been winning our hearts for 8 years!” Others chimed in, calling Masaan their all-time favorite and sending warm wishes to the actor.

The movie Masaan, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan in 2015, it received critical acclaim for its exploration of the harsh realities of life and death, and the complexities that surround them. The film also shed light on the social stigma associated with pre-marital sexual relations.

The narrative follows the journeys of Devi (played by Richa Chadda) and Deepak Kumar (played by Vicky Kaushal), as they confront the truths and deeper meanings of life and the excruciating pain it can bring.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra, the movie featured Pankaj Tripathi in a special role, adding to the stellar ensemble cast.

As for Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming projects:

He was last seen in “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” alongside Sara Ali Khan. His next venture is Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur,” where he will portray the titular role of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars “Dangal” stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

As Masaan continues to be celebrated by fans as a cinematic gem, Vicky Kaushal’s heartfelt reflection on the film’s eighth anniversary resonates with the enduring impact it has left on audiences worldwide.



