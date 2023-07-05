Vidya Balan Opens Up About Being “A Little Bit Nervous” for Her Comeback to Film After Four-Year

Vidya Balan is set to make her comeback on the big screen with “Neeyat” after a four-year gap.

The actress admits to feeling “a little bit” nervous about her return.

Vidya expressed hope that viewers would enjoy watching the film.

After a gap of four years, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is set to make her comeback on the big screen with the film “Neeyat,” where she will portray the character of detective Mira Rao. This theatrical release comes after her last film “Mission Mangal” in 2019. Vidya Balan expressed a mix of nervousness and excitement for her return, hoping that the audience will appreciate her upcoming film “Neeyat.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, Vidya Balan was questioned about her nerves regarding her return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus and whether she feels pressured by box office numbers. In her response, Vidya admitted to being “a little bit” nervous.

She explained that she always experiences a mix of excitement and nervousness, making it difficult for her to distinguish between the two, especially in the days leading up to a film’s release. Vidya expressed her gratitude for the audience’s expectations and expressed hope that viewers would enjoy watching the film.

In addition, Vidya Balan expressed her enthusiasm for her upcoming film “Neeyat,” highlighting the success of her previous theatrical release, Mission Mangal. She expressed hope that audiences would flock to theaters to watch and appreciate Neeyat. Vidya also mentioned that she finds promotions to be a positive experience as they keep her busy and prevent her from feeling overwhelmed by pressure.

Neeyat actress said, “We get so tired by the end of the day and you don’t get the time to process what you’re feeling. I am looking forward to how everyone receives the film”