Vidya Balan Shares Personal Story of Being Betrayed in Relationship

Bollywood star Vidya Balan is set to portray a detective in her upcoming film “Neeyat,” scheduled for release on July 7th. After a four-year hiatus, the actress makes a captivating comeback in a thrilling murder mystery. While Vidya often discusses her professional journey, she maintains a low profile regarding her personal life.

However, in a recent conversation, she shared insights about her relationship with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, including how they met. Vidya also disclosed that she had never intended to marry and had almost given up on finding love until she encountered Siddharth.

During her appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Vidya Balan expressed that she discovered Siddharth Roy Kapur when she least expected it, emphasizing her disbelief in the idea of marriage for herself. “I wanted to be with someone, but I never saw myself as getting married. But at a certain age, Parineeta happened when I was 26, and by 30 I’d seen a lot of success, and I wanted to share it with someone. I dated a few people but it didn’t quite work out,”

Vidya expressed her feelings of loneliness, emphasizing that everyone desires to have someone to share both their successes and hardships with, beyond their immediate family. She also confessed her own yearning for such a meaningful connection.

At that time, Vidya Balan was facing difficulties and challenges in her dating life. She said, “I dated a few people, and it didn’t turn out well. It actually put me off, and I decided, you know what, forget it”

When questioned about whether she had experienced infidelity in a previous relationship. Vidya said, “Yes I did. And that’s another form of rejection that’s very tough. You feel like ‘I’m not good enough’.” Vidya Balan expressed gratitude for her past experiences, as they helped her distinguish between valuable and insignificant aspects of her life. She realized the importance of letting go of things that do not benefit her.

Following this realization, she made a conscious decision to not seek a serious commitment and instead focused on casual dating and enjoying herself. It was during this period that she crossed paths with Siddharth Roy Kapur, her current partner.

Neeyat boasts a star-studded ensemble including Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danesh Razvi. Anu Menon, who previously directed Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi, takes the helm as the director for this film.