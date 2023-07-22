Vijay Deverakonda Congratulates Prabhas and Deepika

Vijay’s support for Nag Ashwin is not surprising, considering their previous collaboration.

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian cinema, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ previously known as Project K, made history as the first-ever Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con. This momentous achievement was not only a celebration for the film’s renowned team but also a significant milestone for the entire Indian film industry.

Social media was abuzz with congratulations for director Nag Ashwin and his team after the film’s successful debut at Comic-Con. One notable well-wisher was actor Vijay Deverakonda, who expressed his excitement and best wishes for the film in a tweet. He eagerly awaits the movie’s release and expressed his delight at having multiple favorites in one film, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Nag Ashwin. Vijay’s support for Nag Ashwin is not surprising, considering their previous collaboration.

The anticipation surrounding ‘Kalki 2898 AD’s’ Comic-Con debut has been overwhelming, especially as Indian cinema enthusiasts have traditionally cheered for Hollywood actors at the renowned event. Now, it was heartening to witness one of their own films take the stage.

The San Diego Comic-Con event saw the film’s cast and crew in attendance, with luminaries like Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Aswani Dutt, and Nag Ashwin present. Amitabh Bachchan joined the event virtually via Zoom, adding to the star-studded panel. Rana Daggubati, Prabhas’ co-star from the blockbuster ‘Baahubali,’ served as the unofficial presenter for the panel.

While many eagerly awaited Deepika Padukone’s appearance at the event, she chose to skip Comic-Con as a show of solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA protests. Despite the controversy surrounding the initial poster release, the film’s first glimpse showcased a visually stunning and inventive world, winning back the audience’s excitement.

Unlike the mixed reactions to the initial posters of Prabhas and Deepika, the first glimpse garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and critics alike.

The debut of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ at San Diego Comic-Con marks a remarkable achievement for Indian cinema, bridging the gap between international platforms and Indian storytelling. As the film’s release draws nearer, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness this grand cinematic experience on the big screen.

