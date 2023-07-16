Vijay Sethupathi Reveals The Special Reason Behind Choosing Shah Rukh Khan Film

Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist in Jawan.

Vijay Sethupathi has shed light on his involvement in the much-anticipated film “Jawan,” where he will portray the antagonist against Shah Rukh Khan’s protagonist. The film has generated significant excitement, primarily due to its star-studded ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra, among others.

Vijay Sethupathi has now shared his perspective on being part of this highly-discussed project, attributing his decision to work on “Jawan” to a specific reason.

Vijay Sethupathi expressed that his decision to be a part of Atlee’s film ‘Jawan’ was solely driven by the opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor emphasized his deep admiration for Shah Rukh, stating that he wouldn’t have hesitated to join the project even without payment. The desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh was so strong that Vijay Sethupathi couldn’t let the chance slip away.

Vijay Sethupathi expressed, “I did Jawan only for Shah Rukh Khan sir; even if I didn’t get a single penny, I would have still worked with him.” Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had commended Vijay Sethupathi’s performance in the 2019 film Super Deluxe, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. In the film, Vijay portrayed the character of a transgender woman who reunites with his family, including his wife and children, after a long absence.

The prevue of the film “Jawan,” produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, received an overwhelming response from fans. Originally slated for an earlier release date, the film’s release was postponed due to unfinished post-production work. Recent reports suggest that there might be a reshoot of a song in Dubai, indicating the team’s dedication to creating an unforgettable experience for the audience.

The prevue hints at numerous references to Shah Rukh Khan’s career, making it an anticipated celebration of his trajectory in the film industry. “Jawan” is now scheduled to hit the screens on September 7, 2023.

