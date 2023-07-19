Vijay’s Emotional Tribute at Anand’s Baby Success

Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin have been making waves at the box office.

Baby, the recently released Telugu movie featuring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, has been making waves at the box office. Despite generating controversy over the portrayal of its lead characters, the film has managed to garner impressive box office numbers from its opening day, drawing comparisons to previous Telugu hits like Arjun Reddy and RX 100, which also sparked heated debates.

Celebrating the film’s resounding success, the Baby team organized a special success meet, with Vijay Deverakonda as the esteemed guest. Though Vijay himself wasn’t part of the film’s cast, the achievement was deeply significant for him as the lead actor is his brother, Anand Deverakonda. Throughout the film’s journey, Vijay had shown unwavering support and belief in its potential.

During the successful meet, Vijay Deverakonda made a captivating appearance, donning a regal dark blue ethnic Kurta set, exuding charm, and elegance. His speech during the event struck a chord with the audience and quickly went viral on various social media platforms.

In his impassioned address, Vijay commended the three lead actors of Baby and encouraged them to embrace both success and failure in their lives, emphasizing that nothing is permanent. He stressed the importance of celebrating success while also learning from failures, recognizing them as valuable lessons in one’s journey.

Reflecting on his own career, Vijay shared valuable insights with a calm and laid-back demeanor, captivating the audience’s attention. His words resonated deeply, inspiring everyone present at the event.

On the professional front:

Vijay is eagerly anticipating the release of Kushi, a film he stars in alongside the talented Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

With Vijay Deverakonda’s continued support and the overwhelming success of Baby, the film continues to make a significant impact in the Telugu film industry, proving that powerful storytelling and stellar performances will always find their place among audiences.