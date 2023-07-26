Vir Das Claps Back at Troll Questioning His Relationship Status

Vir Das shared a story about his past with his girlfriend.

A user mocked him, questioning the existence of his girlfriend.

Vir responded with a witty and cutting retort.

Vir Das, the actor-comedian, had a humorous comeback for a troll who questioned the existence of his girlfriend. Vir shared a story from his past, recalling a time when he and his girlfriend couldn’t afford to exchange gifts during Christmas due to financial constraints. When a user attempted to mock him, Vir responded with a witty and cutting retort.

On Wednesday, Vir posted a tweet, “When I was 21 my then girlfriend and I were both just utterly broke. Two kids from India on large aid packages. So Christmas Eve we went to the mall and gave each other an imaginary budget of 2000 dollars and split up for a hour. Seemed like the world at the time. And then we met back and went from shop to shop showing what we WOULD’VE bought each-other if we had the money. An entirely imaginary Christmas. Then we split an ice cream, took a bus home. Many years later, writing a movie, need a moment in the second act which makes you root for a couple, memory comes in out of nowhere, and put that scene into the screenplay.”

Tujh namoone ki gf bhi thi kamaal hai — Sunny Singh (@SunnySi99038697) July 26, 2023

Vir’s tweet received numerous reactions, with one comment in particular catching his attention, One user had said, “Tujh namoone ki gf bhi thi kamaal hai (A sample like you also had a girlfriend, that must be amazing)” To this, Vir delivered a sharp and cutting response in return. “Sunny, ek din tere bhi life me pyaar aayega, bina keyboard vaala pyaar. stay strong. (You will also get real love someday, don’t worry it will come without a keyboard)”

In December of the previous year, Vir Das made a comeback to Netflix with his latest stand-up special titled ‘Landing.’ The hour-long show, which he also directed, revolved around the theme of global travel, embracing one’s national identity, and the concept of home. His prior stand-up special, ‘Vir Das: For India,’ received a nomination for the 2021 International Emmy Awards in the best comedy category.

