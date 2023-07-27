Vivek Agnihotri Denies Box Office Clash with Prabhas, Calls Out Fake News

Vivek Agnihotri denied fake news about his box office clash with Prabhas.

Vivek Agnihotri respects Prabhas and said they make different kinds of films.

Vivek Agnihotri criticized Prabhas’s movie Adipurush.

Vivek Agnihotri has strongly refuted the fake news suggesting that he declared victory in the box office clash with Prabhas. The misinformation falsely claimed that “The Kashmir Files” outperformed “Radhe Shayam” in 2022. Taking to Twitter, Vivek condemned the fabricated report and clarified that he never made such statements regarding the box office battle with Prabhas.

Vivek’s tweet claimed victory in the box office clash that took place between the releases of “The Kashmir Files” and “Radhe Shyam” in March last year. The report also mentioned his intention to repeat the same clash strategy with the movie “The Vaccine War.”

However, Vivek later clarified his stance on the matter, “Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Pl spare me.”

Vivek recently expressed his criticism towards Prabhas’s latest movie “Adipurush,” a retelling of the Ramayana where Prabhas portrayed the character of Raghava, based on Lord Ram. The director emphasized that the audience cannot be underestimated by accepting just anyone as their divine representation.

In 2022, “The Kashmir Files,” directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, achieved great success at the box office. The film focuses on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir region.

With a star-studded cast including Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi, the movie attracted attention and controversy. Despite the controversies, the film became a surprise hit and notably became the first Hindi film to surpass ₹250 crores in domestic box office earnings since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, tells a multi-lingual love story set in 1970’s Europe. Prabhas plays the role of a palmist who falls in love with Pooja Hedge’s character. However, the movie received negative reviews and performed poorly at the box office.

Vivek Agnihotri is preparing for the launch of his upcoming film titled “The Vaccine War,” featuring renowned actors Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, and Sapthami Gowda. Produced by Pallavi Joshi, the movie is scheduled for release on Dussehra 2023 and will be available in 11 languages. “The Vaccine War” delves into the journey of Indian bio-scientists and their revolutionary indigenous vaccines.

